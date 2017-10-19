Does a pop-up store tarnish your impression of an ‘upscale’ shopping center?

When Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center opened in Woodbridge, community leaders sold it as a destination retail center that would be the model of future developments in Prince William County.

With its mix of restaurants, upscale shops, Wegmans grocery store, and homes, Stonebridge was going to be unlike other shopping centers that had come before it.

Some establishments in the shopping center, like Travinia Italian Kitchen, Golfsmith, and the flash-in-the-pan Toby Keith’s I love This Bar and Grill, have come and gone.

Some new ones, like Bar Louie and Spirit Halloween, have opened in their place.

In the case of Spirit, the Halloween shop is a seasonal operation.

From Spirit Halloween’s website:

“Spirit stores open in late August through early November each year, stocked with everything you can imagine for Halloween including costumes, masks, wigs, indoor and outdoor décor items, animatronics, makeup, collectibles, props and in-depth accessories.”

So, here’s the question: Does having a seasonal pop-up store at an upscale destination, near an Apple Store, tarnish the image of the shopping center?

Or, is it better to have a store fill a space on a temporary basis rather than having it sit empty, with the lights turned off?

Your thoughts in the comments, please.