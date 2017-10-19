News Police arrest man, 22, in connection with stabbing investigation
From Prince William County police:
Stabbing Investigation – On October 17 at 12:33a.m., officers responded to a hotel located in the 17100 block of Dumfries Rd in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed that the victims, a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man both of Midland, and two other male acquaintances were involved in a verbal altercation at the hotel, which escalated.
During the encounter, the accused stabbed both of the victims in the upper body with a knife. The parties eventually separated and police were contacted. When officers arrived, they detained the accused without incident. The victims were transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.
Arrested on October 17:
Darryl Alexander DAWSON, 22, of 480 S Melon Rd in Long Island
Charged with 2 counts of aggravated malicious wounding
Court Date: November 20, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
