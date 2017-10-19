NOVA Woodbridge to host An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe

From Northern Virginia Community College:

The NOVA Players of Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge Campus will host the theatrical production of “An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe,” at the NOVA-Woodbridge Black Box Theatre, 2645 College Drive. Show dates are Oct. 26-28 and Nov. 2-5 at 7 p.m., with matinees Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. and Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

“An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe” by Robert Mason & “Poe Connectives” is based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe with additional material included by David Tyson, assistant professor of communication studies and theatre arts at NOVA-Woodbridge.

“Edgar Allen Poe is the master of the macabre, but he’s also the father of the detective story genre, and an accomplished poet,” said Tyson. “Poe’s genius lies in his ability to capture the pain, despair, loneliness and transform it into a thrilling journey of self-discovery. This production looks at a number of his short stories and poems and dramatizes them for the stage, as we seek to discover the author and our darker selves.”

Tickets are $8 for general admission (including NOVA faculty and staff), $6 for all students (including NOVA students) and children 18 years old and younger, senior citizens and military. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Only cash will be accepted upon entry.

Open parking for the event will be available in Lot B. For additional information, contact David Tyson at dtyson@nvcc.edu.

Media Contact: Kristina Ogburn | 703.503.6338 | kogburn@nvcc.edu