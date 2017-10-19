Menu
Woodbridge
2-alarm blaze breaks out at house off Prince William Parkway

by Potomac Local on October 19, 2017 at 6:52 pm

Fire crews are battling a 2-alarm blaze at a home off Prince Wiliam Parkway. 

Here’s the official word from Prince William Fire and Rescue: 

Dispatch 5:56
6300 block Hemlock Ridge Ct.
no injuries reported
FD arrived on scene with an attached garage fully involved.
Fire was extending into the home.
Went to 2 alarms.
Still active operations at this time.
Single family dwelling.

The home was located nearest the newest Prince William County Fire Station 2g, which opened Sept. 30.

However, crews from Buckhall Fire Department on Yates Ford Road were first on the scene. 

More as we have it. 

 

