Two tons of trash removed from Occoquan River/Reservoir

From an email:

Comfortable fall weather brought out 212 loyal FOTO volunteers in full force[on October 14] to relieve the scenic Occoquan River/Reservoir of 2 tons of trash from both the water and the shorelines.

JROTC of Woodbridge High, Boy Scouts, Penn Elementary School’s Stem Class, Air Force Recruits, SEV1Tech, Rotary Club of Manassas, Osbourn Eagles Interact Club, Optimist Club, Marymount University students and several families cleaned up at all sites in Fairfax & Prince William County & the Town of Occoquan. Among the 158 bags of trash, 40 bags of recyclables, there were also 6 tires, hubcaps, a car radiator, 2 radios, 1 play-station, 3 chairs, pipes, foam pieces, buckets, oil cans, nets and fishing supplies and other materials collected. Special thanks go out to all the

Special thanks go out to all the above mentioned volunteers and Park Manager Mike Tiller who disposed of the trash the 146 Lake Ridge Park volunteers had collected, as well as Kirstyn Barr Jovanovich, Linda Murray, Renate Vanegas and Estrella Vasilescu who manned the signup stations. Thanks to Comcast TV’s Liz Lockhart, video and other photos are available on our website www.friendsoftheoccoquan.org.