Suspect arrested in connection with shooting in Garfield Station

From Prince William County Police:

Shooting Investigation *ARREST – On October 16, Randy Lamont JACKSON, turned himself into police without incident at the Gar-Field Station in Woodbridge. The accused was wanted for shooting which occurred in the area of Dale Blvd and Kerrydale Rd in Woodbridge on October 14.

Arrested on October 16:

Randy Lamont JACKSON, 35, of 504 Kings Crest Dr in Stafford

Charged with attempted malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm

Court Date: December 13, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On October 14 at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to investigate a shooting which occurred earlier that evening in the area of Dale Blvd and Kerrydale Rd in Woodbridge (22193). The victim, a 50-year-old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that he was driving in the above area when he noticed that the accused, an acquaintance, was following him.

At some point during the encounter, the accused brandished a handgun and discharged several rounds towards the victim. The suspect then fled the area as the victim contacted police. No injuries or any property damage were reported. Officers responded to the area and located several shells casings in the roadway.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that the accused and the victim had been involved in an ongoing disagreement. Following the investigation, officers obtained multiple warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Randy Lamont JACKSON. The investigation continues.