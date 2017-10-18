From an email:

HEADS UP: The regular Prince William School Board is meeting tonight. Chairman Ryan Sawyers is not present again. This means that he has not attended 3 of the School Board’s 4 meetings for the 2017-2018 school year. He’s missed the 9/6, 10/4 & 10/18 meetings. The only meeting he attended was 9/20.

From Prince William County Public Schools spokesman Phil Kavits:

Chairman Sawyers is absent tonight. The meeting is being run effectively by the Vice Chair. No votes have yet been taken that did not win overwhelming and/or unanimous approval. Thus, his absence has not had a significant impact on any outcomes so far.

The School Board today also canceled a public hearing on the sale of excess land at the site of the 13th high school in Gainesville.