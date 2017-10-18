Public hearings scheduled for Transform 66 Outside the Beltway

From Virginia Department of Transportation:

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), in partnership with I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), will host Design Public Hearings on the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project regarding plans for the 22.5 mile corridor from I-495 to University Boulevard in Gainesville.

Public Hearing Dates and Locations

All hearing times are from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

A formal presentation will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a public comment period.

Monday, November 13, 2017

for project segment 3 from Route 50 to I-495

Oakton High School Cafeteria

2900 Sutton Road, Vienna, VA 22181

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

for project segment 2 from Route 29 in Centreville to Route 50

Stone Middle School Cafeteria

5500 Sully Park Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Thursday, November 16, 2017

for project segment 1 from Gainesville to Route 29 in Centreville

Piney Branch Elementary School Cafeteria/Gym

8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, VA 20136

Details:

View design plans and learn more about the proposed improvements

Discuss your questions with staff during the open house

Attend the formal presentation, followed by a public comment period

Provide oral and/or written comments

Comment period through November 29, 2017

Review Public Hearing Materials

Review project information, including design plans, project schedule, and environmental, right of way and civil rights information, at www.Transform66.org, at the hearings, or at VDOT’s Northern Virginia District Office at 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030. Please call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or TTY/TDD 711 to ensure the availability of appropriate personnel to answer your questions.

Your Input is Important

Comments must be postmarked, emailed or delivered to VDOT by November 29, 2017 to be included in the public hearing record.

How to Provide Your Comments:

At the Public Hearings:

Provide oral comments during the public comment period following the formal presentation or individually to the court reporter

Submit written comments on the comment sheet

After the Public Hearings: