Traffic Public hearings scheduled for Transform 66 Outside the Beltway
From Virginia Department of Transportation:
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), in partnership with I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), will host Design Public Hearings on the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project regarding plans for the 22.5 mile corridor from I-495 to University Boulevard in Gainesville.
Public Hearing Dates and Locations
All hearing times are from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
A formal presentation will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a public comment period.
Monday, November 13, 2017
for project segment 3 from Route 50 to I-495
Oakton High School Cafeteria
2900 Sutton Road, Vienna, VA 22181
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
for project segment 2 from Route 29 in Centreville to Route 50
Stone Middle School Cafeteria
5500 Sully Park Drive, Centreville, VA 20120
Thursday, November 16, 2017
for project segment 1 from Gainesville to Route 29 in Centreville
Piney Branch Elementary School Cafeteria/Gym
8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, VA 20136
Details:
- View design plans and learn more about the proposed improvements
- Discuss your questions with staff during the open house
- Attend the formal presentation, followed by a public comment period
- Provide oral and/or written comments
- Comment period through November 29, 2017
Review Public Hearing Materials
Review project information, including design plans, project schedule, and environmental, right of way and civil rights information, at www.Transform66.org, at the hearings, or at VDOT’s Northern Virginia District Office at 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030. Please call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or TTY/TDD 711 to ensure the availability of appropriate personnel to answer your questions.
Your Input is Important
Comments must be postmarked, emailed or delivered to VDOT by November 29, 2017 to be included in the public hearing record.
How to Provide Your Comments:
At the Public Hearings:
- Provide oral comments during the public comment period following the formal presentation or individually to the court reporter
- Submit written comments on the comment sheet
After the Public Hearings:
- Email your comments to Transform66@VDOT.Virginia.gov
- Submit your comments via the online comment form, available at Transform66.org
- Mail written comments to Ms. Susan Shaw, P.E., Megaprojects Director, VDOT Northern Virginia District, 4975 Alliance Drive,
- Fairfax, VA 22030
- Please reference “Transform 66 Outside the Beltway” in the subject line of all correspondence.
