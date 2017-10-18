Heroin overdose leads to arrest of Stafford man, 40

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Stafford, VA. A man who lost consciousness after overdosing on heroin was arrested on Sunday by deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. On October 15, 2017 at approximately 1:04 p.m., Stafford deputies responded to a call in the area of Ivywood Drive and Glenwood Avenue. They discovered an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with its hazard lights on positioned to the side of the road at the intersection.

Deputies suspected an opiate overdose and were able to revive the man using nasal Narcan. They discovered a substance consistent with heroin and needles in the vehicle. Eric Scott Ashby, 40, was treated at Stafford Hospital and subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2500 secured bond.