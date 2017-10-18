Fredericksburg woman wins car, declines prize and donates to Autism program

From an email from Stafford County Public Schools:

April Burch of Fredericksburg wins the B101.5/Pohanka Nissan Rogue Giveaway…Then declines prize in a terrific gesture of love

FREDERICKSBURG, VA – Centennial Broadcasting, II, LLC’s B101.5 Radio and Pohanka Nissan in Fredericksburg, concluded a month long contest on Saturday, October 14th, with one contestant winning a new Nissan Rogue 3-year lease. In an unexpected twist of events, the winner declined the grand prize.

April Burch of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was one of over 50 qualifiers trying their hand at winning the Nissan Rogue 3-year lease. April survived a reverse drawing that quickly eliminated all but the last 10 qualifiers. She was the 4th out of the 10 to reach into a bag and pull out a key FOB that matched the Rogue, making her the grand prize winner.

Shortly after the contest’s end, April, along with her family, made the decision to opt-out of taking the Nissan Rogue and asked Pohanka Nissan’s Tim Pohanka if she could take the cash value and donate it to the Autism/Developmental Delay program at Conway Elementary.

April Burch explains, “Our amazing PTA (at Conway Elementary) can only stretch the dollar so far. Unfortunately, programs like this have lost their funding this year. The teachers have been scrambling to have fundraisers specifically for the Autism program because as of now the teachers have been digging into their OWN pockets to pay for this program and others like it. Parents have been making small monetary donations as well, but there’s still a lack in funds at times. After bouncing some ideas off my family, I asked Tim Pohanka, owner of Pohanka Nissan, if it was possible to trade this amazing, brand new Nissan Rogue Lease in for a small donation to my son’s autism program instead. Tim did not even bat an eye and said, ‘whatever we can do to make you happy!’ I could not believe it!”

Tim Pohanka, owner of Pohanka Nissan, said, “Their generosity just shows. Those who work to change the world will. We are so proud to be a part of their gift!”

B101.5’s “Dee In The Morning Show” personality, Dee Daniels, interviewed April about her family’s decision on this morning’s show. That interview can be heard at https://soundcloud.com/user431914325/pohanka-rogue-winner-april-burch.

(In photo above, L-R: Chuck Archer, B101.5 Operations Manager; Dee Daniels, B101.5 Morning Show Host; Kristin Nash, B101.5 Midday Host; April Burch, Contest Winner; Tim Pohanka, Owner Pohanka Nissan; Trapper Young, B101.5 Afternoon Host; Ted Schubel, B101.5 News Director)