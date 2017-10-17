From an email:

At 4:42 a.m., Friday (Oct. 13), Virginia State Police Trooper B.J. Burke responded to a two-vehicle crash in Loudoun County. The crash occurred on Route 9, less than a mile west of Route 611.

There was a tractor-trailer traveling east on Purcellville Road/Route 9 when three vehicles following behind it pulled into the westbound lane to pass the tractor-trailer in a no passing zone. The first two vehicles made it around the tractor-trailer and back into the eastbound lane. The third vehicle, a 2001 Kia Spectra, did not. As the Kia came into the curve heading east in the westbound lane, it struck head-on a westbound 2014 Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Kia, Kevin R. Bell, 60, of Inwood, W.Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge, a 55-year-old Haymarket, Va., male, was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.