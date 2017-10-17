Traffic snarled on Yates Ford Road this morning — incidents in two places

Two incidents snarled commuters on Yates Ford Road this morning.

The first was a crash at Esther Court.

From Prince William police:

“…occurred at Ethel Ct at 6:55AM. It was a three-vehicle accident. One of the drivers was cited for following too closely.”

The second was in Fairfax County.

From Fairfax County police:

“Around 9:11 hours this morning, Oct 17 in the area of Old Yates Ford and Kincheloe Rd, there was an 18 wheeler attempting to turn around causing traffic backup.”

@FixRoute28 sent us the featured image for this post showing the backup on Google Maps.

We’ll be talking about Yates Ford and Davis Ford Roads, and the regular traffic backups commuters face on this popular road linking Fairfax and Prince William counties, at our town hall event on Thursday.

If you drive this route on a regular basis, you should attend this free event.