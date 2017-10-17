News Temps headed to the mid 30s overnight, frost advisory issued
From the National Weather Service:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…
* TEMPERATURES…Dropping into the mid 30s by dawn, especially away from larger bodies of water and urban areas.
* IMPACTS…A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
