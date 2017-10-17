Menu
Temps headed to the mid 30s overnight, frost advisory issued

by Potomac Local on October 17, 2017 at 3:01 pm Leave a Comment

From the National Weather Service:

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…

* TEMPERATURES…Dropping into the mid 30s by dawn, especially away from larger bodies of water and urban areas.

* IMPACTS…A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

