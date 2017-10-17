Outdoor Food Festival to stock shelves for ACTS food pantry

From an email:

Manassas, VA– The Prince William Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Cuisine de Commerce on Thursday, November 2 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chamber’s building at 9720 Capital Court near the Manassas Airport.

This year the event transforms from a luncheon into an outdoor food festival; complete with live music by classic rock cover band Type A, cornhole boards and all-you-can-eat samples from the area’s best restaurants, caterers and food trucks. Those attending should bring a donation of non-perishable foods. Burke & Herbert Bank is sponsoring a food drive at Cuisine de Commerce with donations benefitting the ACTS food pantry in Dumfries.

The entire community is invited to Cuisine de Commerce. Tickets are priced at $20 per person or $300 for a block of 20 tickets (for businesses who want to send the entire team). Prices go up at the gate. Each ticket comes with a souvenir cup. For more information or to purchase event tickets, visit PWchamber.org or call the Prince William Chamber of Commerce at 703-368-6600.

Entertainment at Cuisine de Commerce is sponsored by Wegmans of Gainesville. Discovery Publications is the Community Partner.

Participating food providers to-date include:



· Lil’ Bowl Authentic Thai & Japanese Cuisine

· Cakes by Happy Eatery

· Best Western Battlefield Inn

· Eggspectation

· Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

· Krispy Kreme

· The Inn at Vint Hill

· Chick fil-A Bristow

· Red Lobster

· Layla’s Lebanese Restaurant

· Uptown Alley

· Heart 2 Heart Catering

· Wegmans-Gainesville

· Marcos Pizza

· The Bone Food Truck

· Cakes by Shelby Food Truck

…with more to come!