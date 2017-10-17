NOVEC wants to buy ‘unusable land’ at 13th high school site

At its public meeting on Wednesday night, the Prince William County School Board is set to approve the sale of four and a half acres of unwanted land at the site of its soon-to-be-built 13th high school to NOVEC.

The new school will be located off Progress Court in Gainesville, near Jiffy Lube Live.

From school board documents:

Summary: The Prince William County School Board recently purchased 101.5 acres of land for the 13th High School. Due to the extension of future University Boulevard, several acres of land will not be usable for the 13th High School. Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) owns and operates a substation on property adjacent to the unusable land and needs to expand operations to serve the high school, as well as other new businesses in the area. NOVEC has requested to purchase approximately 4.46 acres of the unneeded property for that expansion at 8225 Linton Hall Road and 7801 Limestone Road. The School Board paid $158,558 an acre for the area of land across the future University Boulevard and, in turn, is selling the land to NOVEC for the same per-acre value, which amounts to a total of $707,168. The School Board held a public hearing on the sale of excess School Board property and retention of proceeds from the sale on October 18, 2017.

From NOVEC spokeswoman Priscilla Knight:

“…NOVEC’s customer base is growing in Prince William County. The extra acreage will allow us to expand the existing substation at Linton Hall Road and Limestone Road to better serve our customers.”

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Kelly Leadership Center, located at 14715 Bristow Road at Independent Hill.