Manassas man, 18, arrested on four counts of malicious wounding

From Prince William County police:

Malicious Wounding – On October 14 at 12:12 a.m, officers responded to a residence located in the 13000 block of Dane Valley Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a fight. The investigation revealed that the victim, 19-year-old man of Woodbridge, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, an acquaintance, which escalated. During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim to the ground and kicked him in the mouth damaging several of the victim’s teeth.

The accused fled the area prior to officers arriving. On October 15 around 1:44 a.m., officers responded to investigate another fight which occurred at a residence located in the 13800 block of Holly Forest Dr in Manassas (20112). The investigation revealed that the accused arrived at another party where he was involved in a verbal altercation with a 19-year-old male and 17-year-old male. A fight broke out and the accused assaulted the victims with a crow bar and brass knuckles.

The parties eventually separated. A short time later, the 17-year-old male returned with his mother, a 44-year-old woman, who confronted the accused. The accused then struck the mother on the head with the crowbar knocking her to the ground. Another fight broke out and the parties eventually separated again. The victims responded to a local hospital with serious injuries and the police were contacted.

Following the investigation, officers obtained multiple warrants for the arrest of the accused. The accused turned himself into police without incident at the Western District Station later that morning on October 15.

Arrested on October 15:

Jacobe Daniel OSBURN, 18, of 7773 Fern Oak Ct in Manassas

Charged with 4 counts of malicious wounding

Court Date: December 5, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond