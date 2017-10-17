Manassas leaders approve sale of troubled mobile home to Catholic charity

MANASSAS — In a unanimous vote, the Manassas City Council on Monday cleared the way for a charity to purchase, and fix the beleaguered East End Mobile Home Park.

The city was ready to pay $1.9 million for the park along Route 28 after its owner, East End Mobile Home Park, LLC, did not fix leading sewage in the park. City leaders had planned to force out some 300 people who live in 58 trailers in the park, demolish the trailers, and fix the leasing sewage problem.

Last night, city leaders approved the first of a two-part agreement to allow an $1.4 million “alternate purchase agreement” for Catholics for Housing to buy the property and fix the sewer system which now leaks raw sewage into storm drains that collect rainwater, which is then treated at a regional water treatment facility that produces drinking water.

“There is no more important reason for this journey than the residents of East End,” said Karen Devito, the charity’s executive director.

Residents who came to witness the city council vote on the matter shed tears of joy after the vote.

Now, city staff will work with the charity to ensure it meets all the conditions set forward by the city to bring the trailer park’s sewage system up to code. Once city officials determine the conditions can be met, the charity will be allowed to purchase the property without further action from the City Council.

“I have to admit I thought this was not a viable project for Catholics For Housing,” said DeVito.

The charity spoke with other trailer park owners and experts, then developed a plan to move forward with the sale. The foundation has purchased over 20 properties in Prince William County and the surrounding areas. It manages three apartment complexes, each in Alexandria, Fairfax, and Fredericksburg.

Councilman Marc Aveni motion the council to approve the agreement.

“The protects public health, this protects city taxpayers…,” he said.