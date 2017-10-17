Traffic Leaked chemicals caused HAZMAT on Pageland Lane
Authorities report a HAZMAT situation on Pageland Lane this morning Gainesville is now in VDOT’s hands.
Emergency crews relinquished control of the HAZMAT scene to the state transportation agency.
Police provided us with the details on what led to the incident:
Pageland is closed for a two-vehicle accident. One of the vehicles involved was a lawn service truck and may have leaked some of the lawn application chemicals onto the roadway. HAZMAT cleanup of the fluid is underway. Traffic was being alternated on Sudley Rd past the scene. Traffic on Pageland is being diverted onto Thorton.
