Gas leak closes portion of Ramoth Church Road

Crews working to widen Courthouse Road ahead of construction of a new diverging diamond interchange struck a gas main this morning.

Rescue crews and sheriff’s deputies are in the area of Ramoth Church and Courthouse roads in Stafford where a six-inch gas main was reported to have been struck at 11:15 a.m.

The gas main is now leaking, and traffic in the area could be rerouted. Right now, we know a portion of Ramoth Church Road is closed.

A gas crew is on the way to fix the leak.

More on this as we have it.

Updated

The road is now reopened.