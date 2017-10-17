Menu
Gas leak closes portion of Ramoth Church Road

by Potomac Local on October 17, 2017 at 11:34 am Leave a Comment

Crews working to widen Courthouse Road ahead of construction of a new diverging diamond interchange struck a gas main this morning.

Rescue crews and sheriff’s deputies are in the area of Ramoth Church and Courthouse roads in Stafford where a six-inch gas main was reported to have been struck at 11:15 a.m.

The gas main is now leaking, and traffic in the area could be rerouted. Right now, we know a portion of Ramoth Church Road is closed.

A gas crew is on the way to fix the leak.

More on this as we have it.

Updated

The road is now reopened. 

