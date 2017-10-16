From an email:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have apprehended two suspects in connection with a counterfeit check ring targeting local banks.

On October 2, 2017, a detective with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding two checks that appeared to be fraudulent. One check was written to Shakia Manning in the amount of $2,056.66. The other was written to Christina Easter in the amount of $1,863.22.

One of the checks was cashed at the BB&T on Warrenton Road and the other was cashed at the BB&T on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The Stafford detective discovered that Manning had been arrested by the Fredericksburg Police Department on September 28, 2017 for passing a forged check to the Bank of America in Fredericksburg.

Detectives with the Fredericksburg Police Department advised that Manning, Easter and a third suspect attempted to cash counterfeit checks at several United Bank locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford. The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating the involvement of the third suspect in the case.

Stafford deputies arrested Easter on October 5, 2017 and Manning on October 7, 2017 on charges of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretenses, and forgery and uttering. Easter was also charged with conspiring to commit larceny. They were incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and later released on bond.

Anyone with information on the incident or who believes they are a victim should contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.