News ‘One of the checks was cashed at the BB&T on Warrenton Road and the other was cashed at the BB&T on Jefferson Davis Highway’
From an email:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have apprehended two suspects in connection with a counterfeit check ring targeting local banks.
On October 2, 2017, a detective with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding two checks that appeared to be fraudulent. One check was written to Shakia Manning in the amount of $2,056.66. The other was written to Christina Easter in the amount of $1,863.22.
One of the checks was cashed at the BB&T on Warrenton Road and the other was cashed at the BB&T on Jefferson Davis Highway.
The Stafford detective discovered that Manning had been arrested by the Fredericksburg Police Department on September 28, 2017 for passing a forged check to the Bank of America in Fredericksburg.
Detectives with the Fredericksburg Police Department advised that Manning, Easter and a third suspect attempted to cash counterfeit checks at several United Bank locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford. The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating the involvement of the third suspect in the case.
Stafford deputies arrested Easter on October 5, 2017 and Manning on October 7, 2017 on charges of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretenses, and forgery and uttering. Easter was also charged with conspiring to commit larceny. They were incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and later released on bond.
Anyone with information on the incident or who believes they are a victim should contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
House of the Day: 9409 Nelson Lane in Manassas
October 10, 2017
It’s Fall Jubilee weekend in Manassas
October 6, 2017
SNVMC President Kathie Johnson on how Potomac Hospital, now Sentara, is ‘45 years new’
October 5, 2017
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: The Beginning
September 28, 2017
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017