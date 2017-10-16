From an email:

Rehabilitation of the nearly 50-year-old Old Centreville Road bridge over Bull Run has been completed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Construction began in January, with bridge traffic reduced from two lanes to one. Traffic was controlled via temporary traffic signals, which allowed the project to be completed more quickly. The bridge reopened to two lanes in late August.

The $4 million project was completed on time and under budget. The contractor was Martins Construction Corporation of Falls Church.

The bridge was built in 1968 and averages about 13,000 vehicles a day.