‘Manassas station parking garage will be closed this Saturday and Sunday’

by Manassas Local on October 16, 2017 at 11:07 am Leave a Comment

From Virginia Railway Express: 

“The Manassas station parking garage will be closed this Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22, for striping work. Towing will be enforced.”

