A total of 36 people participated in the 1st annual Haymarket Police Department Breast Cancer Walk.

Chief Kevin Lands said his mother died three years ago of breast cancer, and didn’t get regular mammograms. The effort to raise awareness for breast cancer is important to him, he told Haymarket Local.

All month, officers have been wearing pink badges, driving specialized pink police cruisers, and using pink handcuffs.

“If one person looks at the pink rims, pink handcuffs, and decides they need to get a mammogram, it’s all worth it,” said Lands.

More from the police department:

“The Haymarket Police Department would like to thank everyone that came out and participated in our 1st annual Breast Cancer 5K Walk. We had a great turn out as participants painted rocks at a booth sponsored by Suzanne Leake, took crazy pics at our photo booth, got refreshments from our hydration booth sponsored by State Farm Insurance and enjoyed lunch sponsored by Chick-Fil-A. We also had a representative from Congresswoman Barbara Comstocks office attend and read a letter from her praising the police department for putting this event together. We had mobile medics on hand staffed by off duty nurse volunteers, and the police department lead the walkers on a 3 mile tour of our wonderful town and it’s beautiful neighborhoods. We would like express our sincere gratitude to Kandice Michael, oncology program coordinator, and Jackie Glenn, breast health navigator of Novant Health: Haymarket Medical Center for passing out literature and for all the work they do for cancer patients in the area. We were able to raise $515 to give to them to buy gas cards to help local cancer patients get to and from their cancer treatments.”

Photos: Reader submitted