Do community service by playing in NOVEC HELPS’ Texas Hold’em fundraiser

From Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative:

MANASSAS, Va. – Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative’s group of employee volunteers, NOVEC HELPS, will hold its 7th annual Texas Hold’em fundraising poker tournament on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Prince William County Police Association Hall, 14288 Independent Hill Drive, Manassas. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m. The top 10 players will win prizes and other participants will win door prizes. Fee: $50 per player if registered before Oct. 20; $60 at the door.

NOVEC HELPS will give net proceeds to charitable, community, and school organizations supported by HELPS. Groups include: the American Red Cross, Easter Seals, ACTS, Northern Virginia Family Service, Britepath, and Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center.

To participate, contact Christine Kelly, 703-754-6734 or Bernie Cleveland, 703-577-2171, or email NOVECHelpsPoker@novec.com by Oct. 20.

About NOVEC HELPS

NOVEC HELPS, Hands Engaged in Local Public Service, is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization of NOVEC employees who volunteer their time to do community service. The HELPS board of directors votes on projects and events to support, whether with financial donations or with feet on the ground.

About NOVEC

NOVEC, headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, is a not-for-profit corporation that distributes electricity and energy services to more than 166,000 metered customers in Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, and Clarke counties, the City of Manassas Park, and the Town of Clifton. It is one of the largest electric-distribution cooperatives in Virginia and the United States. For more information, visit www.novec.com or call 703-335-0500 or 1-888-335-0500.