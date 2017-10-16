At $25,000 per space, ‘structured parking is not recommended’ in Occoquan

A report on the crowded parking conditions will be given to the Occoquan Town Council Tuesday night.

The study does not recommend the town build a parking garage.

From the study:

“Providing public (Town-owned) structured parking is not recommended. A planning level cost estimate for building a new structured parking facility is $25,000 per space, and can increase from there based on incorporated technologies and architectural features for the garage. This cost does not account for the ongoing maintenance and operation for the facility. In addition, with the current development patterns, there is no open space remaining to accommodate the size needed for the structure, access, and other considerations necessary for the implementation of a parking garage as a town -owned facility.”

More from Occoquan Town Manager Kirstyn Jovanavich:

We have a DRAFT report of the traffic and parking study on the town’s website here:http://www.occoquanva.gov/. The consultant, JMT, will present the DRAFT report to Town Council at their work session tomorrow, October 17, at 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall. The presentation will focus on providing the initial findings and proposed recommendations, and obtain feedback from the Town Council. As this is a work session, there is no opportunity for public comment at this meeting and the Town Council will not vote on implementing any recommendations at this time. A final draft of the report is expected by November. Any recommendations that the Town Council may consider in the future will go through a formal community input process prior to implementation. I will note that we have received comments from the community concerned that the town is considering implementing timed or metered parking. I wanted to dispel this rumor and advise that at this time, the draft report does not include a recommendation for timed or metered parking within the business district. The report does include other recommendations including shared parking of private lots, encouraging employee parking in off-street lots, and improving parking utilization in the town lots in order to free up on-street parking for customers and visitors to the historic district.

