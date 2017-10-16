Prince William police tell us the missing 16-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert across the state on Sunday was found that afternoon on a park bench in Dale City, along with her suspected captor.

When police questioned the couple about their identity, police said both provided a fake name.

More from police:

Abduction | Amber Alert – On October 15 at 1:43AM, officers responded to the 14800 block of Danville Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a possible abduction. The investigation revealed the victim, a 16-year-old female, was attending a party at a home in the above area with the accused, an acquaintance.

According to witnesses, during the party, the victim and the accused got into a verbal altercation which escalated physically. Other attendees assisted the victim and the parties separated. At that point, the accused displayed a knife towards the witnesses and made claims to be a member of the criminal street gang MS-13.

The accused eventually left the area in a vehicle and returned a short time later with other associates. The accused used a sharp instrument to deflate three tires of a vehicle belonging to one of the witnesses who initially helped the victim. While at the residence, the victim and the accused came into contact and got into another argument. Witnesses then observed the victim being forcibly placed in the vehicle by the accused, seemingly against her will. Detectives listed the victim as missing and endangered and Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert.

During the investigation, around 2:00PM, information was received indicating both parties were at an address on Barksdale St in Woodbridge. Officers arrived and located a female and male, both of whom provided a false identification to police. The individuals were eventually positively identified and questioned about the incident.

The victim was unharmed and reunited with her family. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Roberto Antoni MEDRANO-SEGOVIA, was arrested.

Arrested on October 15:

Roberto Antoni MEDRANO-SEGOVIA, 21, of No Fixed Address

Charged with abduction, gang participation, destruction of property and providing a false name to law enforcement

Court Date: November 7, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond