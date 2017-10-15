Sunny Sunday? ‘Guidance indicates the low clouds will be very slow to lift today along the I-95 corridor’

From the National Weather Service:

High pressure over the area will weaken rapidly through today. A cold front will push into the Mid Atlantic tonight followed by a return to high pressure early in the week and hold through the end of the week.

NEAR TERM /UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING/…widespread low clouds with areas of fog and patchy light drizzle are present early this morning. Guidance indicates the low clouds will be very slow to lift today along the I-95 corridor. It will be much warmer today especially west of the Blue Ridge where low clouds/fog are expected to lift quicker and under SSW winds. [Cold front] will start entering the western areas late in the day with a slight chance of showers over the Potomac Highlands.