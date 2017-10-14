News ‘Trooper John G. Sullivan, age 26, of Stafford County’ joins Virginia State Police
From an email:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
“Today, 30 new Virginia State Police troopers reported to their respective Division Headquarters to begin the final phase of their training. The 126th Basic Session celebrated their graduation Friday (Oct. 6, 2017), at the state police Academy in North Chesterfield County. Upon receiving their diplomas, the new troopers finished a rigorous 29-week training session. They received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self- defense, cultural diversity and firearms.
Two troopers will begin their new assignments in the Culpeper Division today and will spend the next six weeks with a field training officer learning their new patrol areas and day-to-day duties.
Trooper John G. Sullivan, age 26, of Stafford County attended James Madison University prior to joining state police. His first assignment will be in Caroline County.”
