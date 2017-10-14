We’ve got the first information from Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Mark Lockhart on a townhouse fire in the 700 block of Olde Forge Drive in Stafford County on Friday night.

Lockhart emailed us:

Units were dispatched at [5:49 p.m.], arrived at [5:54 p.m.] to find a working basement fire in a middle unit of a townhouse row. Crews worked to extinguish the fire and the fire was marked under control at 1814 hours.

The townhouse suffered severe fire damage to the majority of the basement and significant smoke damage throughout the entire residence. The fire was contained to the one townhome, there was no damage to any of the adjacent units.

The Red Cross responded and is assisting the family displaced by the fire. Fire Marshal’s Office investigation revealed the cause to be an unattended candle in a basement bedroom. The resident’s dog alerted the resident to the fire. Damage is estimated at $35,000.