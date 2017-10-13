Three suspects arrested in attempted armed robbery

From Prince William County police:

Attempted Armed Robbery – On October 11 at 3:14 p.m., officers responded to the area of Forestdale Ave and Beaumont Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a fight. The victim, a 33-year-old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that an acquaintance displayed a handgun and demanded the keys to his vehicle.

The victim attempted to get back into his vehicle when two additional males approached him and assaulted him. Officers arrived and were able to detain the suspects. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the suspects were arrested. A handgun was recovered.

Arrested on October 11:

Michael EVANS, 33, of 14394 Fontaine Court

Charged with attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon: 2nd offense

Court Date: December 19, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

A 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge [Juvenile]

Charged with attempted robbery and assault by mob

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center