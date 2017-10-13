Sentara Northern Virginia brings mobile mammograms in the ‘Mammovan’

From Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center:

On Friday, 10/6/17- We had “Donuts & Detection” outside of Duck Donuts at Stonebridge. We screened 8 women for mammograms during the course of the event which ran from 7:30-10:30

Pictured: Duck Donuts staff

On Monday, 10/9/17- we had our “Party on Wheels” event at Potomac Mills mall where WMZQ radio & DJ Michael J came out. Our doctors were on hand and answered breast health questions from passers-by. And, since it was Columbus Day and people were off, we had a lot of foot traffic. Duck Donuts, Matchbox Restaurant and Moe’s all partnered with us & the mall and gave out free food.

Pictured: Mobile mammovan staff, and Radiologist Dr. Tammy Lamb answering questions about breast health.