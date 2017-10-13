News Landfill power plant ‘generates enough clean, renewable energy to power more than 4,355 local homes’
From an email:
While landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States, they also offer an incredible opportunity to capture and convert this potent greenhouse gas to clean renewable energy. To see and learn first-hand how this is done, the public and media are invited to tour a renewable landfill gas to energy (LFG) plant at the Prince William County Landfill during Prince William County Recycles Day on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fortistar, the owner and operator of Prince William Energy LFG plant, is a sponsor of the event and will be hosting free tours of the facility.
Fortistar’s 6.8 MW LFG plant in Manassas, Virginia generates enough clean, renewable energy to power more than 4,355 local homes. Upwards of 100 underground extraction wells across the landfill capture the LFG to convert into renewable energy. The company financed, built and operates the plant and the energy is purchased by Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) to power thousands of local homes.
This year’s Prince William Recycles Day theme is “Recycling Matters”, and the event aims to reinforce the importance of waste reduction, recycling, and buying recycled products to the local community. Featured performers will include “The Recycling Pirates of the Good Life Theater”, a puppet show created entirely from recycled trash materials.
