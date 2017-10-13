Menu
Woodbridge
News
‘But when BCM #137 Tom Bradley suggested “Whiteco[tt]” Amber as the new name and explained its inspiration, we instantly fell in love’

by Potomac Local on October 13, 2017 at 10:03 am Leave a Comment

From the Waters End Brewery Facebook page

“This past Tuesday at our Beer Release Event, we received many great naming submissions for our new Amber Ale!

But when BCM #137 Tom Bradley suggested “Whiteco[tt]” Amber as the new name and explained its inspiration, we instantly fell in love.

Tom noted that, back in 1959, Steve Whiteco[tt] built what would later become one of the busiest aviation airports in Virginia and one of the most popular training fields for pilots in the Washington area: Woodbridge Airport.

Though Woodbridge Airport landed its last bird in 1987, you may still be pretty familiar with the site… Water’s End Brewery now sits on the same 80 acres as Mr. Whiteco[tt]’s airport once did.

As much as we liked Tom’s suggestion of “Whiteco[tt]Amber”, we liked his alternate nickname – “W22” – even better; W22 was the airport code that identified Woodbridge Airport to its pilots.

Cheers to Tom Bradley for the cool moniker and, even cooler, for one helluva great tribute to local history!

Quick edit: As was correctly pointed out in the comments, it’s actually “Whitecott”, not “Whitecoff”… but historical accuracy aside, we like Tom’s version so much we’re gonna keep it…”

 

