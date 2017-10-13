From the Waters End Brewery Facebook page:

“This past Tuesday at our Beer Release Event, we received many great naming submissions for our new Amber Ale!

But when BCM #137 Tom Bradley suggested “Whiteco[tt]” Amber as the new name and explained its inspiration, we instantly fell in love.

Tom noted that, back in 1959, Steve Whiteco[tt] built what would later become one of the busiest aviation airports in Virginia and one of the most popular training fields for pilots in the Washington area: Woodbridge Airport.