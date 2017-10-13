From an email:

The newLake Manassas Health & Rehabilitation Center located at 14935 Holly Knoll Lane is set to open, with an innovative design that revolutionizes rehabilitation recovery services for patients in Gainesville and surrounding communities. The project represents a $22 million dollar investment in the local community through the creation of new jobs and services.

The center brings 120 new full and part-time jobs to the area. With high tech therapy gym, access to 120 private rooms and private bathrooms, restaurant-style dining and more, this new Center is unlike anything in the area.

The community is invited to an upcoming open house to help celebrate. The free event will be held on October 14 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and will include tours, free health screenings, speakers, demonstrations, food, and giveaways.

Patients at the new Lake Manassas Health & Rehabilitation Center will be introduced to a variety of revolutionary equipment, including the AlterG anti-gravity treadmill. This device, designed by NASA, uses advanced unweighting technology that provides support, safety, and stability for patients during rehabilitation. It has been proven to help stroke and orthopedic patients get back on their feet faster.

Also in the gym, patients will find interactive CyberCycles, a HUR iBalance interactive training system, strength and cardiovascular training equipment, a Dynamic Stair Trainer, and more. Our patients come to us with medical conditions including cardiovascular illness, hip or knee replacement, stroke, heart failure, pneumonia, and post-surgical care. These modern additions are all to enhance our patient experience under the hallmark LifeWorks Rehab program.

The neighborhood design is also unique to this new building offering walkout patios, cafés, a courtyard, and a comfortable restaurant-style dining atmosphere perfect for family visits. Large windows and vaulted ceilings provide natural light and a modern setting.