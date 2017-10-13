‘It is getting worse every day.’ We’re holding traffic think tank on Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads

Prince William County Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson, her team, and Potomac Local will hold an Occoquan District Traffic Think Tank on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department Station at 7190 Yates Ford Road.

Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads are two very busy thoroughfares commuters from Prince William County use to get to Fairfax County.

But don’t take our word for it. Here’s a comment left on Potomac Local about just how bad the two roads are:

“It is getting worse every day. I commuted that way to and from Oakton for 15 yrs until 1998 and it was not easy then. My hubby never believed me BUT he has commuted that way for the last 7 yrs and is miserable. His commute is 21 miles one way and its taking him 1.5 hrs to get home on a good day. God forbid there is a disabled car or accident because there is no way to get around it and no alternate route. Can’t even turn around. He leaves home at o”dark:30 in the mornings when school is in session. Two lane roads and the buses stop at every single driveway. More and more are using these back roads because 28 >29> Fairfax is an even longer and messier commute. The root cause is that there are few viable ways to get to Fairfax from Eastern PWC. I-95..nope. Route 123…packed. 28>29…lord no.”

The event is free to attend and is open to the public, but you must register and get your tickets. While there, you’ll be able to learn more about Davis Ford and Yates Ford road corridors, hear from elected officials on what can be done about the problem, take our commuter survey, and suggest your solutions to the problem.

Here’s a map of Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads in case you don’t know which roads we’ll be talking about.

This latest traffic think tank is the second in which we’ve collaborated on with Anderson. This past spring, we welcomed about 100 people to Waters End Brewery, had a few cold ones, and talked about solutions to the issues plaguing drivers on Old Bridge Road.