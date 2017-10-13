The old Travinia Italian Kitchen at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center has become Bar Louie. Now open for business, the Woodbridge location joins another on Liberia Avenue just outside Manassas.

From an email:

Bar Louie today announced the new opening of its eighth Virginia-based bar and eatery at the popular Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center retail center in Woodbridge, VA.

Bar Louie will…host an official grand opening event on Tuesday, October 17th with a grand toasting and happy hour celebrations starting at 4:00 p.m., as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 4:30 p.m. Bar Louie will also continue its popular weekly ‘Five-Dollar Burger Night’ special that evening from 5:00 p.m. to close.

Guests at Bar Louie Stonebridge will be able to enjoy 35 handcrafted cocktails — including signature martinis, margaritas and sangrias featuring fresh fruit and hand-squeezed juices. For example, Bar Louie’s Strawberry Lemonade Sangria or the Me & Julio margaritas are among the many guest favorites, as well as signature martinis including the smooth Clover Martini and the popular Diva.

Bar Louie also has a wide-ranging selection of more than 15 wines by the glass, as well as 20 beers on tap, including numerous regional favorites from the state of Virginia and the surrounding area, including Port City Brewing Company, Center of the Universe Brewing, Lost Rhino Brewing Co., Devlis-Backbone Brewing Company, South Street Brewery, Old Ox Brewery and Adventure Brewery.

With a broad array of burgers, entrees, flatbreads, sandwiches, salads and desserts, as well as a wide selection of shareable plates — from the tasty Buffalo Chicken Totchos to the Spiked Bulleit Bourbon Burger (adults only) — there is something for everyone on the menu as Bar Louie’s vibes are carried from the atmosphere into its creative fare.

In addition to Bar Louie’s ‘Five-Dollar Burger Night’ ritual, which takes place every Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to close, Bar Louie Stonebridge will also offer ‘Weekly Rituals’. For example, every Monday through Friday, happy hour will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Bar Louie will also host live music from popular local artists on Friday evenings beginning at 10:00 p.m. in 2018.

Bar Louie is bringing 73 jobs to the Stonebridge area with its opening.

Bar Louie Stonebridge is located at 15001 Potomac Town Place, Suite 100, Woodbridge, VA 22191. For more information about Bar Louie Stonebridge, visit www.barlouie.com.