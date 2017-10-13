An additional 34 acres of land at Bristoe Station battlefield preserved

On the eve of the 154th anniversary of the Battle of Bristoe Station, The Civil War Trust announced it will preserve an additional 34 acres of land at the property near the intersection of Route 28 and Linton Hall Road in Bristow.

The land, which was marked for development, was donated to the trust, according to Civil War D=Trus t

From an email:

“I’m excited to share with you today that the Civil War Trust has just preserved more land at Prince William County’s Bristoe Station battlefield.

Here’s what the county’s historic land steward had to say about this today:

“With this new property, the Civil War Trust has now worked to save 168 acres of the Bristoe Station battlefield,” said Rob Orrison, Prince William County’s historic site operations supervisor. “This parcel is the first preserved land on the Union position during the Oct. 14, 1863, battle. The tract, which includes the position of Capt. Bruce Rickett’s artillery and Gen. Alexander Webb’s 2nd Division of the 2nd Corps, will be crucial to interpreting the entire story of the Battle of Bristoe Station.”

Our national nonprofit announced today in a “Victory” email to 53,000 members, supporters and other interested people. Saturday is the 154th anniversary of the Battle of Bristoe Station, which was a striking loss for the Confederate army. Prince William’s Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park invites the public to commemorate the occasion as its staff and volunteers light more than 1,000 luminary in honor of every fallen soldier from North and South on Saturday evening, and host living history and artillery events all weekend.

The trust intends to transfer this parcel to the county in the future for incorporation into the park.

The Civil War Trust is a national nonprofit land preservation organization devoted to the protection of America’s hallowed battlegrounds. Although primarily focused on the acquisition of Civil War battlefields, through its Campaign 1776 initiative, the Trust also seeks to save the battlefields connected to the Revolutionary War and War of 1812. To date, the Trust has preserved more than 47,000 acres of battlefield land in 24 states, including 24,600 acres in Virginia. Learn more at www.civilwar.org.”