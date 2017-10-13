From the Waters End Brewery Facebook page;

“This past Tuesday at our Beer Release Event, we received many great naming submissions for our new Amber Ale!

But when BCM #137 Tom Bradley suggested “Whitecoff” Amber as the new name and explained its inspiration, we instantly fell in love.

Tom noted that, back in 1959, Steve Whitecoff built what would later become one of the busiest aviation airports in Virginia and one of the most popular training fields for pilots in the Washington area: Woodbridge Airport.