News Verbal altercation while driving leads to abduction charge for man, 32
From Prince William County police:
Abduction | Domestic Related – On October 10 at 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Koval Ln in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a possible abduction. The caller reported to police that she was on the phone with a family member, identified as a 44-year-old woman, who stated that the accused, an acquaintance, would not let her get out of a vehicle they were traveling in.
Officers were eventually able to locate the vehicle a short time later in the area of Hillendale Dr and Prince William Pkwy and detained the accused. The investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation while driving in the Woodbridge area.
During the encounter, the accused refused to let the victim leave. When the victim called the family member, the accused took the victim’s cell phone. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.
Arrested on October 10:
Raymone Isaiah HOGAN, 32, of no fixed address
Charged with abduction
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
