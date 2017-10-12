Stafford deputies nab motor vehicle theft suspect after pursuit

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man on Tuesday in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle from a residence in southern Stafford. On October 10, 2017 at approximately 12:22 a.m., a deputy responded to a call regarding the theft of a motor vehicle.

The victim explained that she left her keys in her blue Jeep Cherokee and the doors unsecured after returning from the store. When her roommate later arrived at the residence, she notified the victim that she heard the vehicle driving away.

As the deputy en route turned on to Leeland Road, he observed a blue Jeep matching the stolen vehicle’s description pulling out of the 7-Eleven parking lot. The deputy pulled a U-turn and followed the vehicle, prompting the driver to accelerate and turn down Dawson Drive. Seconds after the deputy activated his emergency equipment, the Jeep careened off the road into a fire hydrant and the vehicle flipped onto its roof. A man climbed out of the passenger side window and began running away from the scene.

As the deputy followed on foot, the suspect tripped. The deputy held the man at gun point until another unit arrived. The suspect was identified as Jordan Mason. The deputy contacted the victim who advised that she did not know Mason. Mason said he was not the driver, but the deputy observed no other person in the vehicle at the time of the accident. In addition, two clear bags containing a green leafy substance were found on the suspect, which he identified as “spice” and marijuana.

Mason was treated at Mary Washington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was later incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.