‘The mattress she was laying on had caught fire’

by Manassas Local on October 12, 2017 at 10:16 am Leave a Comment

From Prince William fire and rescue:

On Wednesday, October 11th at 1:10 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 11400 block of Mercury Drive in Manassas.

Upon entry fire and rescue crews discovered a fire in a bedroom. Firefighters immediately extinguished the fire with no further extension.

The occupant was awoken by a smoke detector sounding and heat from the fire. The mattress she was laying on had caught fire. The victim then gathered her 3 children and vacated the house and called 9-1-1.

No injuries were sustained by the victim or her children The home sustained extensive damage estimated at $75,000; the Building Official was
notified and called to the scene for further evaluation.

The fire originated in the bedroom; the cause was smoking in bed and has been determined as accidental.

Photos: Prince Wiliam Fire and Rescue 

