Grand opening of The Wharf expected to delay OmniRide passengers

Traffic
by Potomac Local on October 12, 2017 at 1:29 pm Leave a Comment

From a press release:

OmniRide passengers should anticipate significant delays this evening due to the grand opening of The Wharf, which is expected to bring 20,000 people to Southeast D.C., and Game 5 of the baseball playoffs at Nationals Park.

Some OmniRide buses that serve routes in that area later serve other routes, so any delays in getting into the District this afternoon and serving area bus stops could have a ripple effect for commuters on all OmniRide routes.

Riders may want to consider taking Metro to the Pentagon and catching an OmniRide bus there, or taking Metro to Franconia-Springfield and riding the Prince William Metro Direct bus to Horner Road and other destinations.

Further updates will be sent as necessary.

 

