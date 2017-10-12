Driver dies Thursday morning in wrong-way crash on Interstate 95

One man was killed in an early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County when he drove the wrong way onto the southbound traffic lanes.

From Virginia State Police:

On Thursday October 12, Virginia State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:30 am on Interstate 95 Southbound just north of the Centreport Parkway exit at the 136 mile marker in Stafford County.

The crash involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was a 2003 Dodge Van that had entered I95 at the Centreport Parkway exit and was headed northbound in the southbound lanes. Just north of the exit the van struck a southbound 2007 Peterbuilt tractor trailer head on the center lane. Both drivers were transported to Mary Washington Hospital. The driver of the van died as the result of injuries sustained in the identity is pending notification of the family.

The crash closed the southbound lanes and southbound traffic was detoured at the Stafford Exit located at the 140 mile marker. All lane of southbound I95 were open to traffic at 7:15 am. The crash and its causative factors are still under investigation at this time by Trooper K. W. Comer who was assisted by VDOT, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Stafford County Fire and Rescue units.