News ‘At some point during the encounter, the suspect pulled up the victim’s shirt and attempted to unbutton her pants’
From police:
Attempted Aggravated Sexual Battery – On October 8 at 5:49PM, officers responded to the Todos Supermarket located at 13950 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a sexual assault. The investigation revealed that the victim, an 8-year-old girl of Woodbridge, was sitting in a chair in the store while a parent was completing a transaction nearby when an unknown male sat down next to her. At some point during the encounter, the suspect pulled up the victim’s shirt and attempted to unbutton her pants. The victim screamed and ran to the parent as the suspect fled the store on foot. Upon further investigation, officers identified the suspect as Ricardo RODRIGUEZ and located him a short time later. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident. No injuries were reported.
Arrested on October 9:
Ricardo RODRIGUEZ, 32, of no fixed address
Charged with attempted aggravated sexual battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
