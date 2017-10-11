From a press release:

A man who was charged in connection with a roadside rape in southern Stafford County last year entered an Alford plea in court on Tuesday.

Roberto Carlos Flores Sibrian, 27, was arrested in North Carolina in November 2016 on charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. He allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman on the side of the road after their vehicles collided on State Route 3 early on October, 31, 2016.

The victim was dragged from her car and repeatedly assaulted in an attack that lasted at least 90 minutes. The attacker eventually drove away and left his shirt behind, which Flores Sibrian later admitted was his.

Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen described the incident as “one of the worst rape cases in recent memory in Stafford County.”

Flores Sibrian entered an Alford plea in Stafford Circuit Court to two counts of sodomy and one count each of rape, abduction with intent to defile and aggravated sexual battery.

He is scheduled for sentencing on January 5 and faces a maximum penalty of four life sentences plus 20 years in prison.