News ‘one of the worst rape cases in recent memory in Stafford County’
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
A man who was charged in connection with a roadside rape in southern Stafford County last year entered an Alford plea in court on Tuesday.
Roberto Carlos Flores Sibrian, 27, was arrested in North Carolina in November 2016 on charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. He allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman on the side of the road after their vehicles collided on State Route 3 early on October, 31, 2016.
The victim was dragged from her car and repeatedly assaulted in an attack that lasted at least 90 minutes. The attacker eventually drove away and left his shirt behind, which Flores Sibrian later admitted was his.
Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen described the incident as “one of the worst rape cases in recent memory in Stafford County.”
Flores Sibrian entered an Alford plea in Stafford Circuit Court to two counts of sodomy and one count each of rape, abduction with intent to defile and aggravated sexual battery.
He is scheduled for sentencing on January 5 and faces a maximum penalty of four life sentences plus 20 years in prison.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
House of the Day: 9409 Nelson Lane in Manassas
October 10, 2017
It’s Fall Jubilee weekend in Manassas
October 6, 2017
SNVMC President Kathie Johnson on how Potomac Hospital, now Sentara, is ‘45 years new’
October 5, 2017
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: The Beginning
September 28, 2017
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017