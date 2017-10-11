Novant Health UVA health system to host two evenings for Ladies’ Night Out

From a press release:

Events to be held in Manassas and Haymarket feature food, shopping, tours and mammograms

Manassas, Va., Oct. 10, 2017 – Novant Health UVA Health System will host Ladies’ Night Out – a shopping and beauty event exclusively for women from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, in Manassas and Thursday, Oct. 19, in Haymarket. Attendees will have an opportunity to shop for jewelry and accessories, try the latest makeup trends, and sample appetizers and “mocktails.” Guests will also have an opportunity to receive a complimentary chair massages and win prizes.

Screening mammograms will also be available at the Ladies’ Night Out events. No physician order is required, and most insurance is accepted. Financial assistance may be available for the uninsured and underinsured. Additional health screenings, including BMI, blood pressure and A1C, will also be available.

“Five years ago when we started this event, our goal was to raise awareness in our community about the importance of breast health and having a screening mammogram, said Sue Leonhard, vice president of imaging, Novant Health UVA Health System “We’re so pleased this event continues to grow, providing women in our communities with a great opportunity to gather with their friends, neighbors and family to shop, be pampered, and enjoy food all while getting their screening mammogram.”

Event details are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 12, 5 to 8 p.m.

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

8700 Sudley Road, Manassas

Thursday, Oct. 19, 5 to 8 p.m.

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

Outpatient Imaging

15195 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 110, Haymarket

To reserve a space for a screening mammogram, please call 703-369-8073. Walk-ins are also accepted.

