National Christmas Tree lighting ticket lottery opens this week

From the National Park Service:

Boys II Bow Ties, Mannheim Steamroller, U.S. Navy Band to Perform

WASHINGTON– You can win tickets to attend the 2017 National Christmas Tree Lighting simply by entering an online ticket lottery Oct. 12-16. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30 on the Ellipse at President’s Park (White House). Performances by Boys II Bow Ties, Mannheim Steamroller, and the U.S. Navy Band are sure to delight with their unique spin on traditional holiday numbers. Additional entertainers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Free tickets for the event will be awarded to people across the country through an online lottery set to begin at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 12 and will close at 10 a.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 16. To enter the lottery, go to www.thenationaltree.org and click the ‘TICKET LOTTERY’ link. For those without computer access, call 877-444-6777 (TDD 877-833-6777) to enter the lottery. Lottery winners will be notified on Monday, Oct.30.

Co-presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, this beloved American tradition is celebrating its 95th year. Through a partnership with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, the Hallmark Channel will exclusively broadcast the National Christmas Tree Lighting on Monday, Dec.4.

Dates to Remember:

Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. EDT: Free ticket lottery Opens

Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. EDT: Free ticket lottery Closes

Oct. 30: Lottery Winners Notified

Nov. 30: National Christmas Tree Lighting, President’s Park (White House)

Dec. 4: National Christmas Tree Lighting airs exclusively on Hallmark Channel

Dating back to President Calvin Coolidge in 1923, the National Christmas Tree Lighting is a great example of the countless ways there are to #FindYourPark/#EncuentraTuParque. Take a second to check out the following fun facts about this great holiday tradition:

President Harry Truman first televised the event in in 1946;

GE has been designing the National Christmas Tree since 1963, producing and donating the lighting and decorations; and

The National Christmas Tree is on Twitter! Follow @TheNationalTree and use the hashtag #NCTL2017 to join the fun.

Additional information, including more talent announcements and coverage logistics for news media, will be shared at a later date.