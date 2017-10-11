PetOberfest is Saturday: ‘All are welcome to attend and enjoy free family and pet friendly activities’

From an email:

“Stonebridge located at 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge, Virginia is pleased to host the PetOberfest Event on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 11am – 4pm. All are welcome to attend and enjoy free family and pet friendly activities. All pets in attendance must be leashed.

The PetOberfest is sponsored by NOVADog Magazine, Maple Shade Animal Hospital and Prince William SPCA and will feature activities including: pet rescues and adoptions; pet-related exhibitors, pet parade and costume contest, children’s entertainment, store discounts, prizes, and much more (full schedule included below).

PetOberfest Entertainment Schedule

Main Street, In Front of Orvis

— 12:30pm & 2:30pm: Mid-Atlantic Disc Dogs Performances

Main Street, In Front of PF Changs

— 12 pm: Kid Singer Jim, Zoo In My Room

— 1 pm: Reptiles Alive– 3 pm: Bar C Ranch Critter Show

— 3 pm: Bar C Ranch Critter Show

— 3:30pm: Pet Parade & Costume Contest featuring animals available for adoption

– Must register no later than 3 pm at the Information Tent.

PetOberfest Main Street Activities, 11am – 4pm

— Prince William SPCA Pet Photos & Mobile Adoption Van

— Stonebridge merchant displays

— Pet-oriented exhibitors

— Local animal rescues and shelters

— Petting Zoo

— Parakeet Encounter

— Underwater Exhibit

— Moon Bounce

— Face Painting

— Craft Table

— Prizes

For complete event information, visit www.sptcpetoberfest.com.”