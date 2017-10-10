News Stafford traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man
From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
Stafford, VA. A traffic stop initiated on Friday by deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a man wanted in Spotsylvania County on felony larceny charges.
On October 6, 2017 at approximately 7:11 p.m., a Stafford deputy observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 1 with no operating tail lights. The deputy activated his emergency lights and then “chirped” the siren several times after the vehicle failed to pull over.
The vehicle pulled over on State Shop Road and the driver, a male, opened his door. The deputy instructed him to remain inside, turn off his vehicle and put both hands on the steering wheel. The driver put his hands on the steering wheel but did not turn off the car and abruptly sped off.
The deputy ran back to his vehicle, turned on the siren and began following the suspect’s vehicle eastbound on Eskimo Hill Road. He lost sight of the vehicle around the Stafford County Landfill. Deputies later identified the man as James McFall, 48, and discovered he was wanted in Spotsylvania on felony warrants.
Stafford deputies secured warrants on McFall for eluding, driving while habitual, reckless driving and defective equipment for the inoperable tail lights. On October 8, 2017, deputies received a tip regarding McFall’s location. McFall was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
