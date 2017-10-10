News Prince William culinary tour owners present travel adventures online
From an email:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Northern Virginia owners, George and Linda Meyers, of Cook in Tuscany, Cook in Mexico and Cook in Cuba debuted ‘Cook, Eat, Play, Travel’, their online, video diary of their worldwide travels and journeys. They are always asked about life “outside” of their culinary tours in Tuscany, Mexico and Cuba, so they started documenting their adventures. Named one of the top 15 Foodie Destinations by USA Today, the Meyers created Cook, Eat, Play, Travel to allow people around the world to experience some of their culinary travel adventures online. To view or learn more, go to www.cookeatplaytravel.com.
“We’re fifty-somethings enjoying our second chapter in life, traveling, cooking, playing and enjoying every minute,” said Linda Meyers, co-founder of Cook, Eat, Play, Travel, and Cook in Tuscany, Mexico and Cuba. “Instead of buying things, we started buying experiences…and in the process, opened three different cooking schools in three different countries; now people can follow our adventures around the world,” said Meyers.
Retired United States Air Force pilot, George Meyers and his wife, Linda, retired Prince William County, Va. school teacher are natives of New Orleans and high school sweethearts. The Meyers’ shared a long-time passion for good food. The Meyers personally take guests on all tours, creating an immersive experience in Tuscan, Mexican and Cuban cuisine and culture. The week-long package tours are all-inclusive of hotels and food, not including air fare. Cook in Tuscany has expanded its class space, and now offers two classes during Cook in Tuscany travel weeks. Review the schedule at www.cookintuscany.com.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
It’s Fall Jubilee weekend in Manassas
October 6, 2017
SNVMC President Kathie Johnson on how Potomac Hospital, now Sentara, is ‘45 years new’
October 5, 2017
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: The Beginning
September 28, 2017
Annual Boo Ball to support the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift
September 26, 2017
Fall into the New Classes here at MPCC
September 26, 2017
Governor McAuliffe names 3 Manassas companies to participate in Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
September 25, 2017